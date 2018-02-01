Nurkic has been diagnosed with a left quadriceps contusion, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Nurkic suffered the injury during Wednesday's blowout win over the Bulls, limping to the locker room late in the third quarter and subsequently sitting out the remainder of the contest. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss any time due to the ailment, but his status should be updated prior to the team's next contest, which is set for Friday in Toronto. Prior to suffering the injury, Nurkic notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes.