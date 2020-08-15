Nurkic delivered 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 21 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 win over the Grizzlies.
Nurkic finished with a career high in made threes while contributing an absolutely incredible stat line. He had made just five three-pointers in his career prior to this one, so the fact that he's apparently adding that to his game makes him that much more valuable for fantasy purposes. Nurkic will look to keep it rolling during Tuesday's matchup versus the Lakers.
