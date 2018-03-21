Nurkic produced 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Rockets.

Nurkic significantly outplayed opposite number Clint Capela, limiting the Rockets center to five points over 24 minutes while racking up an impressive haul across the stat sheet himself. It was the second consecutive double-double for Nurkic, and fourth overall in the last six contests. The 23-year-old also has back-to-back four-block performances and is enjoying what could turn out to be his best month of the season. Factoring in Tuesday's line, he's now averaging 14.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks across 23.5 minutes in 10 March contests.