Nurkic tallied 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 win over Houston.

Nurkic continued his exceptional play since both his and the NBA's return, notching his third-straight game of at least 18 points. His 19 boards on the evening led the game and accounted for just under half of what the entire opposing team totaled. The 25-year-old will need to keep it up as Portland pursues a playoff spot.