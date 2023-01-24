Nurkic had 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 147-127 win over the Spurs.

Nurkic was a dominant force in the win, taking advantage of the fact Jakob Poeltl was in early foul trouble. He feasted on the inside, while also flashing his playmaking skills. It's been an up-and-down few weeks for Nurkic, with managers riding the waves of some questionable performances. While this was certainly a favorable matchup. perhaps he can build off this performance, starting Wednesday against the Jazz.