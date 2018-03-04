Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Done in by foul trouble, poor shooting Saturday
Nurkic tallied nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 win over the Thunder.
Nurkic racked up four fouls during his modest time on the court, capping his playing time in significant fashion overall. The fourth-year big man is prone to occasional downturns such as Saturday's due to issues with the whistle, but he's typically a lock for double-digit scoring if he sees a normal allotment of minutes. Nurkic did himself no favors by shooting under 40.0 percent for the first time in the last six games, but he'll look to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Lakers on Monday night.
