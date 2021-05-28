Nurkic accumulated 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 loss to the Nuggets.

The 26-year-old bounced back from Monday's seven-point effort to post 13 points on 50 percent field-goal shooting. Nurkic has been solid on the boards so far this series, averaging 12.7 rebounds over his last three games. The Blazers will need the seventh-year center to keep up his impressive rebounding pace if they want to even the series in Game 4 on Saturday.