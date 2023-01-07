Nurkic chipped in 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-99 loss to Indiana.

Nurkic pulled in a season-high 19 rebounds Friday night, earning him his second double-double in four games. He's having some trouble with his shot lately though, as this was his third straight game shooting less than 50 percent from the field. The veteran big man has had a bit of an up-and-down year overall but is still contributing solid defensive stats to go along with his 14.2 points and 9.8 boards per game.