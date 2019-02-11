Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-double in loss to Mavs
Nrkic scored 18 points (9-11 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 21 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Mavericks.
He picked up his sixth foul with just over three minutes left in the game and the Blazers clinging to a 97-95 lead, although even with Nurkic on the court they weren't having much luck slowing down Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter. Nurkic now has 25 double-doubles on the season, leaving him two shy of tying last year's career high.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Outmatched in surprising loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Removed from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable with sore knee•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Poor shooting night Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Rolls to 24th double-double•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...