Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-double in loss to Mavs

Nrkic scored 18 points (9-11 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 21 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Mavericks.

He picked up his sixth foul with just over three minutes left in the game and the Blazers clinging to a 97-95 lead, although even with Nurkic on the court they weren't having much luck slowing down Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter. Nurkic now has 25 double-doubles on the season, leaving him two shy of tying last year's career high.