Nurkic finished Monday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers with 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, and four assists.
The game was a blowout from the first quarter on, but Nurkic was still able to salvage a productive night in 27 minutes. It was a bounceback game for the big man, who totaled just 19 points and 15 rebounds over the previous two games combined.
