Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-double in win
Nurkic had 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.
Nurkic's playing time tends to vacillate on a night to night basis, and Saturday was his first game with at least 30 minutes since an Oct. 25 win over Orlando. Over his last three games, Nurkic is averaging 18.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 27.3 minutes per game.
