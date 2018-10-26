Nurkic contributed 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 128-114 win over the Magic.

Nurkic extended his double-double streak to two games as he still has not shot below 50 percent from the floor on the year. Nurkic may not be the focal point of the offense, but he is the focal point in the paint and should have plenty of more games like Thursday's moving forward.