Nurkic (back) contributed 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 win over the Thunder.

Nurkic fought through a sore back to put up his typical level of solid production, generating his third double-double of the last four games in the process. The fourth-year big also has multiple swats in each of those games and has encouragingly been able to stay out of foul trouble in each of the three contests as well. Assuming his back issues are nothing serious, Nurkic's fantasy value should remain robust for the balance of the regular season.