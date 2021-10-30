Nurkic ended with 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 111-92 victory over the Clippers.

Nurkic needed just 23 minutes to turn in one of his best performances of the season to date. While his production has been more than adequate, it is the fact he is healthy that has fantasy managers thrilled. As long as this holds true, Nurkic should be able to smash through his ADP come February.