Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in close win
Nurkic produced 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 29 minutes before fouling out in the Trail Blazers' 121-118 win over the Mavericks on Sunday.
Nurkic ultimately succumbed to the ref's whistle, but not before posting his second straight double-double and fourth of December. The 24-year-old has ripped down double-digit rebounds in seven games during the month overall, as he continues to serve as a generally reliable complement to the efforts of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. However, foul trouble has frequently conspired to limit his production, and he's now hit the limit twice during the current month while also compiling either four or five fouls in three other games during that span.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Struggles in tough matchup•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Well-balanced contributions in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Awful shooting in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Terrific night Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 14 boards in victory•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...