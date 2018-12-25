Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in close win

Nurkic produced 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 29 minutes before fouling out in the Trail Blazers' 121-118 win over the Mavericks on Sunday.

Nurkic ultimately succumbed to the ref's whistle, but not before posting his second straight double-double and fourth of December. The 24-year-old has ripped down double-digit rebounds in seven games during the month overall, as he continues to serve as a generally reliable complement to the efforts of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. However, foul trouble has frequently conspired to limit his production, and he's now hit the limit twice during the current month while also compiling either four or five fouls in three other games during that span.