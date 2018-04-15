Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss
Nurkic finished with 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes in Portland's 97-95 loss to the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Nurkic was one of four Blazers to hit double digits in the scoring column, but he had a tough night on the defensive end while guarding Anthony Davis more than he usually did during the regular season. The big man was less involved offensively than usual, as well, as he'd finished the regular season putting up double-digit shot attempts in six of his last seven games. He'll look to get back to that level of usage when the two teams clash again Tuesday in Game 2.
