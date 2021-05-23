Nurkic ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 victory over the Nuggets.

Nurkic fared well against the Nuggets on Saturday, despite the fact he was tasked with defending Nikola Jokic. Enes Kanter played just 15 minutes in the victory, as Nurkic continues to look more and more like the player we expected to see this season. Based on what we saw in Game 1, Jokic is going to be the primary option on offense for the Nuggets and so Nurkic is going to need to be at his best if the Trail Blazers are to advance.