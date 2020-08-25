Nurkic finished Monday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers with 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists.

The game was a blowout from the first quarter on, but Nurkic was still able to salvage a productive night in his 27 minutes. It was a bounce-back game for the big man, who'd totaled just 19 points and 15 rebounds over the previous two games combined.