Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in loss

Nurkic recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 win over the Spurs.

Nurkic recorded his ninth double-double of the season in Sunday's win. The 22-year-old's Achilles heel this year has been his propensity to cough up the ball, as his 95 turnovers in 36 games have him on pace to well exceed any of his other season totals. HIs 63.8 percent free-throw percentage is also underwhelming for those in rotisserie formats, but his usage of 37.4 minutes per game in one of the league's fastest-paced offenses makes him a solid value.