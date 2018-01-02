Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in OT win

Nurkic accounted for 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime win over the Bulls.

Nurkic saw a season-high amount of minutes and encouragingly stayed out of foul trouble on his way to his second double-double over the last three games. The 23-year-old's scoring contributions will undeniably fluctuate on occasion, but he's highly capable of a double-digit rebounding effort on any given night if he sees sufficient minutes. Nurkic has also taken his offensive involvement to a new level recently, as he's put up double-digit shot attempts in 18 consecutive contests.