Nurkic accounted for 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 30 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.

The 23-year-old encouragingly stayed out of foul trouble for a change, which gave him more than enough minutes to generate his third double-double in the last five contests. Nurkic was notably effective as a rim protector as well, with the four blocks he racked up serving as his best figure in that category since Feb. 8. The outlook on Nurkic is essentially the same night to night -- if he steers clear of the referee's whistle, he's capable of offering top-15 center production in virtually any matchup.