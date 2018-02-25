Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory
Nurkic totaled 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 victory over the Suns.
Nurkic recorded his second double-double in the last three games, posting 14 points and 13 rebounds. Nurkic has had a relatively strong season but has not lived up to the pre-season hype. He rebounds the ball quite well as well as chipping in with some blocks. However, for a player who is taking the majority of his shots from within five feet of the basket, he converts on just 47.8 percent of those shots. He is also somewhat of a liability from the free-throw line, currently sitting at just 65.7 percent for the season. There is always room to improve but his upside does appear capped by his inefficiencies outweighing his strengths.
