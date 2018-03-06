Nurkic finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 108-103 victory over the Lakers.

Nurkic recorded his highest rebound total since late January as the Trail Blazers edged out the Lakers for an important victory. Apart from a poor showing in his last game, Nurkic has been trending in the right direction of late and is beginning to have the impact owners had been hoping for. As the Blazers make a push for a top-four seed, he should find himself with plenty of opportunities to keep delivering value on a nightly basis.