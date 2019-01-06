Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory

Nurkic totaled 25 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 FT), 15 rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 victory over Houston.

Nurkic had another strong game Saturday, made all the more impressive by the fact he was up against Clint Capela. Nurkic ended with 25 points and 15 rebounds, however, failed to record a defensive stat. Nurkic has been fantastic over the past month and has rewarded those owners who showed patience early in the season.