Nurkic tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in a win over Houston on Saturday.

Nurkic took a backseat in the scoring department, but he rounded out a versatile effort with 11 boards and six dimes. The poor free-throw shooting hampered an otherwise strong effort, but Nurkic has improved in that department in recent seasons and shouldn't be a category-killer from the stripe for fantasy purposes.