Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory Monday

Nurkic tallied 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 106-98 victory over Indiana.

Nurkic fouled out in 31 minutes Monday but was still able to end the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nurkic has been one of the more surprising fantasy players this season and is currently the 36 ranked player in standard formats. Once again, Enes Kanter was a non-factor and it was simply the foul trouble that limited Nurkic. The Trail Blazers will get a night off before hosting the Mavericks in what should be a favorable matchup for Nurkic.