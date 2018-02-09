Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory
Nurkic finished with 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over the Hornets.
Nurkic had arguably his best game of the season in a classy performance against Dwight Howard and the Hornets. Nurkic completely outplayed Howard, hitting 10 of his 14 field-goal attempts as well as going 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Nurkic is finding some consistency, having now scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games while also averaging 10.2 rebounds per game. With Noah Vonleh traded earlier in the day, Nurkic is locked into big minutes moving forward and should be owned in all leagues.
