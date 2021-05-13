Nurkic managed 11 points (3-14 FG, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks during Wednesday's 105-98 win over Utah.
Despite a sluggish offensive performance to say the least, Nurkic picked up the slack off the glass to lead the Blazers in rebounding. It was his third game over the past five with at least 11 rebounds. Across his past five outings, Nurkic is averaging a double-double of 15.0 points and 10.8 rebounds.
