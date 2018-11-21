Nurkic posted 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-114 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Nurkic served as a complementary option alongside the stellar exploits of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who combined for 60 of the Trail Blazers' 114 points. The big man was the pace-setter in rebounds on the night for Portland, and he's now hauled in double-digit boards in five consecutive games, with all of those efforts qualifying as double-doubles. After a pair of five-point clunkers in late October, the seven-footer has contributed 11 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and is currently equaling his career high with 15.2 points per contest.