Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in win
Nurkic posted 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-114 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
Nurkic served as a complementary option alongside the stellar exploits of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who combined for 60 of the Trail Blazers' 114 points. The big man was the pace-setter in rebounds on the night for Portland, and he's now hauled in double-digit boards in five consecutive games, with all of those efforts qualifying as double-doubles. After a pair of five-point clunkers in late October, the seven-footer has contributed 11 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and is currently equaling his career high with 15.2 points per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Drops eight dimes•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Has double-double in loss Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Fills up defensive categories•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Massive double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Limited minutes due to foul trouble•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 12 points in win•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.