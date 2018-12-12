Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles Tuesday

Nurkic collected 15 points (3-9 FG, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Rockets.

Nurkic continues to be extremely efficient for the Blazers, complementing the team's backcourt players nicely with consistent offensive and defensive production on the interior. His ability to get to the charity stripe only helps his cause, as he is over 75 percent on the year from the line.