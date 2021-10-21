Nurkic finished Wednesday's loss to Sacramento with 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 29 minutes.

The big man was a beast on the boards in the contest, leading all players with 14 rebounds. He also posted an efficient night from the field and from the charity stripe, though his efforts weren't enough to prevent Portland from taking a loss in the season opener. After a pair of injury-plagued seasons, Nurkic could provide plenty of value for fantasy managers who invested in him on draft day if he's able to stay healthy throughout the campaign.