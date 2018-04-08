Nurkic posted 12 points (6-12 FG), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Spurs.

With his fourth double-double in five games, Nurkic is surging at the right time as the Trail Blazers prepare for a playoff run. He's averaging 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds over the past 10 games, so this true double-double average is what you can expect from Nurkic once the playoffs begin. HE could be subject to a minute cap until then, however.