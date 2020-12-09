Nurkic (personal) is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Kings while he completed COVID-19 protocol, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Nurkic was recently away from the team in Bosnia, where he was attending to family issues. Back in America, he has to go through COVID-19 protocol and will be away from the team for some time. He could miss multiple preseason games, but we should expect Nurkic to be available for the regular-season opener.