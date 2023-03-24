Nurkic (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Nurkic has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and will likely be sidelined for the first time since March 6, which was the end of a month-long absence due to a calf injury. If Nurkic is sidelined, Drew Eubanks figures to move back into the starting lineup, while Trendon Watford would also be a candidate for increased minutes off the bench.
