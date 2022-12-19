Nurkic (calf) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's matchup against Oklahoma City.

Nurkic was initially listed as probable with right calf soreness, but he's since been downgraded to questionable, which is never a good sign. The talented big man will presumably go through warmups before the team makes a decision on his availability, but if Nurkic is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford, Justise Winslow and Greg Brown would be candidates for increased minutes.