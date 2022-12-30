Nurkic (calf) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Nurkic was initially listed as probable for Friday's matchup, but his new designation creates more uncertainty regarding his status for the game. He's appeared in the last three matchups and has averaged 17.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes per game during that time.