Nurkic had 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), nine boards, a steal and a block in Wednesday's win over Memphis.

Nurkic wasn't able to replicate his pair of monster efforts against the Grizzlies over the weekend, but he still turned in a strong line considering he only saw 21 minutes of action in the blowout victory. Over his last four games, Nurkic is putting up 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.8 minutes.