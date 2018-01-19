Nurkic collected 19 points (8-14 FG), 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 100-86 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

The 31 minutes played here marked his highest total since the first of the month, as his 17 rebounds also set a season-high. It's quite the outing from Nurkic, but Indiana does allow the most fantasy points in the league to opposing centers. That shouldn't take away from a special line like this though, as it shows just how high of a ceiling Nurkic has when he's playing at his best. That now gives Nurkic eight double-doubles for the season, as he should be able to improve on that number in the second half.