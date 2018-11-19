Nurkic has posted 13 points (3-8 FG, 7-9 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 119-109 win over the Wizards.

The bulk of Nurkic's fantasy value still comes in the points, rebounds and blocks he provides, but the center's improvement as a distributor and with his shooting efficiency has helped raise his overall ceiling. The eight dimes were a season high and have propped up his average to a career-best 2.1 per game. Meanwhile, after another credible showing from the charity stripe, Nurkic is at 80 percent for the season, 17 points above his 2017-18 mark.