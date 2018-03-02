Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Efficient scoring effort in win
Nurkic totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 win over the Timberwolves.
Nurkic also accrued three fouls over that span, so he finished with his second-lowest number of minutes over the last 13 games. However, he certainly made excellent use of his modest time on the court, displaying some impressive accuracy for the second consecutive contest while also providing strong complementary contributions on the boards. Nurkic has been steady following the All-Star break -- posting double-digit point tallies in all four games coming out of the layoff -- and in five straight overall.
