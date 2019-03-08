Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ejected in overtime loss

Nurkic totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 loss to Oklahoma City.

Nurkic was ejected with just seconds remaining in regulation after picking up his second technical foul. Things got heated between Nurkic and Paul George with both players receiving technicals. His absence certainly contributed to the Thunder being able to run away with the game in overtime as the Trail Blazers were lacking on their interior defense. Nurkic still managed to put together a solid stat line, continuing his impressive fantasy season.