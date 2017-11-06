Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Excels in third straight game with 25 points

Nurkic recorded 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 win over the Thunder.

Nurkic concluded a week of excellent play Sunday with a dominant stat line. While that line also included five turnovers, he shot 73.3 percent from the floor and contributed in every statistical category. It seems Nurkic's numbers have seen a slight uptick with Al Farouq Aminu (ankle) sidelined, so it's possible we may see increased output from Nurkic while Noah Vorieh replaces Aminu.