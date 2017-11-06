Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Excels in third straight game with 25 points

Nurkic recorded 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 win over the Thunder.

Nurkic concluded a week of excellent play Sunday with a dominant stat line. While that line also included five turnovers, he shot 73.3 percent from the floor and contributed in every statistical category. It seems Nurkic's numbers have seen a slight uptick with Al Farouq Aminu (ankle) sidelined, so it's possible we may see increased output from Nurkic while Noah Vorieh replaces Aminu.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories