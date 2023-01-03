Nurkic exited Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit early due to an illness.

With the Blazers up big entering halftime, the team didn't have any concerns as to ruling out their center for the remainder of the matchup Monday. Nurkic posted three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes before leaving with an illness. Looking ahead, Nurkic will presumably be deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest against Minnesota if, indeed, he still has the illness.