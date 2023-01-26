Nurkic has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left calf soreness.

Nurkic left the game in the third quarter and will finish the contest with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 18 minutes. Drew Eubanks is expected to take on an expanded role as the Trail Blazers' top center for the rest of the game. Nurkic's next chance to play will come Saturday against Toronto.