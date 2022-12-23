Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to right calf soreness.
Nurkic was also added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder and ultimately was cleared to play. He appears to have a good chance to play again Friday.
