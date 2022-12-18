Nurkic has been listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness.

Nurkic racked up 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's 107-95 victory over the Rockets, and the probable tag means the big man shouldn't have major issues suiting up for Monday's contest. Nurkic is averaging 15.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in December.