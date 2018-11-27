Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Expected to play Wednesday
Nurkic (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Nurkic was sidelined for the second half of Sunday's matchup with Los Angeles after suffering a bruised right shoulder, although he'll likely return to action vs. the Magic. The big man is averaging a double-double through the first 20 games of the season (15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds), so it would be a big loss for Portland if he's unable to take the court. Expect confirmation on Nurkic's status closer to tip.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Won't return vs. Los Angeles•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Drops eight dimes•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Has double-double in loss Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Fills up defensive categories•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Massive double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country