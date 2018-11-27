Nurkic (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Nurkic was sidelined for the second half of Sunday's matchup with Los Angeles after suffering a bruised right shoulder, although he'll likely return to action vs. the Magic. The big man is averaging a double-double through the first 20 games of the season (15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds), so it would be a big loss for Portland if he's unable to take the court. Expect confirmation on Nurkic's status closer to tip.