Nurkic had 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 victory over Sacramento.

Nurkic had his fourth solid game in a row Tuesday, falling just one rebound short of another double-double. He has had his ups and downs this season, failing to live up to some of the pre-season hype. His numbers are generally nice across the board, however, he has only shot the ball at 48 percent for the season. While this is not too bad when compared with the league average, for a big man who has no perimeter game, it feels as though it should be better.