Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Fills the box score in victory
Nurkic had 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 victory over Sacramento.
Nurkic had his fourth solid game in a row Tuesday, falling just one rebound short of another double-double. He has had his ups and downs this season, failing to live up to some of the pre-season hype. His numbers are generally nice across the board, however, he has only shot the ball at 48 percent for the season. While this is not too bad when compared with the league average, for a big man who has no perimeter game, it feels as though it should be better.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts solid stat line in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Overcomes litany of injuries Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable with three injuries Wednesday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...