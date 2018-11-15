Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Fills up defensive categories
Nurkic tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and three steals and one assist across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 126-117 loss to the Lakers.
The block and steal totals were both season highs for Nurkic, who supplemented the strong defensive production with another strong showing from the free-throw line. Nurkic's improvement from the charity stripe has been an early boon to his fantasy value, as the Bosnian big man is currently converting at an 80.6 percent rate for the season, nearly 18 points above his career mark. Even if some slight regression comes with his efficiency from the line and the field -- where he's also converting at a career-best 52.5 percent clip -- Nurkic would remain on track to deliver the best fantasy season of his five-year career.
More News
