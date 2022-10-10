Nurkic contributed 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's preseason defeat.

Nurkic looked good in the loss, reassuring those who have decided to put their faith in the oft-injured center. After a rough couple of years, Nurkic looks fully healthy and ready to contribute. While people are somewhat hesitant to trust his body, he makes for a viable upside target later in drafts, once the elite bigs are off the table.